PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not the typical trot we’re used to on Thanksgiving Day, but the show will go on.

The annual YMCA Turkey Trot is right around the corner and registration for the now virtual race opens in just five days.

Runners across the country can sign up for the race starting on Sept. 1. Race options include one-mile, five-miles or a 5K.

The event will happen virtually on Thanksgiving Day.

President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Kevin Bolding said in a news release, “The Turkey Trot has been a hallmark YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh event since 1991. As we prepare for our 30th annual run/walk this year, I look forward to our organization working with P3R to make it the best virtual event for families. As we move forward, I am confident P3R’s extensive experience and expertise will help the Y continue to make the Turkey Trot a premier Thanksgiving Day experience and help expand our impact of providing support to fight food insecurity in our region.”

If you would like to sign up, visit this link.