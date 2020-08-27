By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Non-school affiliated sports organizations are looking for ways to make sure kids can play.
A rally on Wednesday night at Center Ice Arena in Delmont was focused on local youth hockey.
The organizers met with Republican state lawmakers Kim Ward and Eric Nelson to discuss Governor Wolf’s recommendation to postpone sports and restrict crowd sizes.
“He’s saying 25 people, does that mean 25 people in 3,000 square feet, 30,000 square feet, or in your living room?” Asked Kim Ward. “There’s plenty of room in a hockey arena, and in gyms, and many places where kids play, where they can follow safety protocols and play.”
The organizers of the rally hope to get restrictions adjusted so the players can have a regular season this fall.
