PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 63 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,605 test results, and seven additional death.

Of the 63 cases reported Friday, 60 are confirmed and three are probable.

New cases range in age from 7 months to 97 years with a median age of 38 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

The county-wide total number of cases is 10,128 since March 14.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 962 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 258 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 101 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 325. The seven newly reported deaths happened between Aug. 13 through Aug. 27, the Health Department says. The victims are two people in their 60s, three in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s. Four of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 2

05-12 3

13-18 5

19-24 8

25-49 21

50-64 11

65+ 13

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 43

Male 20

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 147,316 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

