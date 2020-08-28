LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative told The Associated Press. He was 43.

Boseman was in Pittsburgh last year to film an upcoming project for Netflix, an adaptation of August Wilson’s play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He also stopped by the Steelers’ Family Fest at Heinz Field.

The star gave a shout-out to Steelers fans in a video filmed on the team’s verified Twitter account.

The Steelers also shared a video of Boseman chatting with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He was also seen talking to Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement. Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

