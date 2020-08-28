Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – As Bridgeville Police began its “Kona With Cops” event at Chartiers Park, a man identified as “JT” may have mistaken the name of the event.
“Apparently “JT” thought this event was “dope with cops,'” the police department said in a Facebook post.
The man identified as “JT” drove erratically into Chartiers Park and possessed 50 bags of heroin, syringes, a pipe, and other paraphernalia.
“JT” was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence.
“But, hey, the Kona was delish,” Bridgeville police said on Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.