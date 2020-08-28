CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 61 New Cases, Countywide Total Now At 10,065
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – As Bridgeville Police began its “Kona With Cops” event at Chartiers Park, a man identified as “JT” may have mistaken the name of the event.

“Apparently “JT” thought this event was “dope with cops,'” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The man identified as “JT” drove erratically into Chartiers Park and possessed 50 bags of heroin, syringes, a pipe, and other paraphernalia.

“JT” was arrested for drug possession and driving under the influence.

“But, hey, the Kona was delish,” Bridgeville police said on Facebook.

