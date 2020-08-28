By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two juveniles are accused of shooting 18-year-old Dalton Anthony, according to the Butler City Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday along West Cunningham Street in Butler City. Officers say the victim, 18-year-old Dalton Anthony of Butler, was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg. He was treated at Allegheny General Hospital and is in stable condition.

The two juveniles, whose names were not released by Butler City Police, have been arrested and are in a juvenile facility ahead of court appearances. The one suspect is a 16-year-old male, and the other suspect is a 15-year-old male.

Butler City Police say they questioned four people about the shooting around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Butler City Police, the 15 year old is accused of handing a 9 mm pistol to the 16 year old who fired shots at a group of people and hit Anthony. Police say the two suspects then fled the scene to the residence where police located them at later that morning.

The two suspects are charged with the following: criminal conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm under 18 and aggravated assault. Some of the charges are listed as felonies, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault, while the others are listed as misdemeanors.