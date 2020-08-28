CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Storms in Western Pennsylvania have had more of an impact than just heavy rains.

(Photo Credit: St. The Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

The Upper St. Clair Fire Department was clearing a puddle from Hays Road Friday afternoon when they discovered the water was concealing a five-feet-deep crater in the roadway.

The department says motorists should be very careful around water main breaks if emergency crews have not yet arrived on the scene.

