By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Storms in Western Pennsylvania have had more of an impact than just heavy rains.
The Upper St. Clair Fire Department was clearing a puddle from Hays Road Friday afternoon when they discovered the water was concealing a five-feet-deep crater in the roadway.
The department says motorists should be very careful around water main breaks if emergency crews have not yet arrived on the scene.
