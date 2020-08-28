ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Elizabeth Forward High School will have students learning remotely the first week of school after six students and one part-time employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to officials, all those who tested positive were part of various athletic programs. All practices have been shut down for the related activities and those affected were required to quarantine for 14 days.

This period of exclusive remote learning only applies to Elizabeth Forward High School. Students who are in kindergarten through eighth grade will follow a hybrid learning model during the first week of school.

No one will be able to return to Elizabeth Forward High School without having completed the required period of self-isolation, and the facilities are being cleaned and sanitized, according to the school district. The district says contact tracing investigations are underway.

“We have and are continuing to work closely with the Allegheny County Health Department and are following their lead on how to manage this situation,” said Dr. Todd Keruskin. “We have also taken proactive steps to inform all of the families with students directly impacted by this situation. Since this matter relates to potentially private health information of our employees and others, we are unable to provide additional detail at this time.”