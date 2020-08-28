By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium needs your help picking names.
Earlier this month, the zoo announced the birth of one female and two male cubs. The siblings were born on July 16. Now the zoo needs help naming them! Anyone can submit a suggestion with a $5 donation. Voting ends Sept. 8.
“Every $5 you donate equals one vote for your submitted name,” the zoo said on Twitter.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has welcomed three new African lion cubs and we need your help to name them! Anyone can submit a name with a $5 donation. Every $5 you donate equals one vote for your submitted name. Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 8! https://t.co/cYXsr6OexV pic.twitter.com/lEhN7ZZcip
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) August 28, 2020
The cubs are the first African lion births at the zoo since 1975. The zoo says their births will help sustain the managed lion population and conserve the vulnerable species.
Place your vote here.
