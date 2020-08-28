CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
The zoo says voting ends Sept. 8.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium needs your help picking names.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

Earlier this month, the zoo announced the birth of one female and two male cubs. The siblings were born on July 16. Now the zoo needs help naming them! Anyone can submit a suggestion with a $5 donation. Voting ends Sept. 8.

“Every $5 you donate equals one vote for your submitted name,” the zoo said on Twitter.

The cubs are the first African lion births at the zoo since 1975. The zoo says their births will help sustain the managed lion population and conserve the vulnerable species.

Place your vote here.

