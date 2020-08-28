HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Homewood have had some unusual visitors in recent days.

Four horses have been grazing in a lot on Kelly Street.

“I’ve never seen horses in Homewood. As a matter of fact, when I came here to work on Wednesday, I saw a couple of gentlemen riding the horses up Kelly Street,” said Duane Wilder of Wilder Contracting on Friday.

Wilder is rehabbing a house adjacent to the lot but said he had no idea why the horses were there. Brenda Eberhardt and her daughter, Marlee, didn’t know either but were driving through the neighborhood and decided to stop Friday.

“I like him. I want them to stay,” said Marlee.

Soon William Brown, the owner of the horses, arrived and explained.

“We bring them for the kids to see something they don’t typically see,” Brown said. “They don’t get a chance to see horses.”

Brown, a truck driver from Williamsburg, says he boards the horses in Murrysville but brought them into the city on Wednesday. He said he’ll be taking them back on Saturday.

“You cannot board horses in the city. But you can, for special events like this, bring them in,” said Councilman Ricky Burgess.

Councilman Burgess says Brown was questioned by city animal control and was told the horses could stay on a day-to-day basis.

“I think it’s great for the kids,” Burgess said.