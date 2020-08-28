By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Jamaican man named Kristoff Cain, but also known as Patrick Williams, that scammed elderly Pennsylvanians out of millions of dollars through a lottery scam has been sentenced to 70 months in prison, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

“This sentence is justice for the victims of Kristoff Cain scams targeting elderly Pennsylvanians,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Deceiving and straight out lying to consumers by telling them they have won the lottery or are being investigated by the FBI to force cash out of their wallets is not only a disgusting practice, it’s illegal. My Office is committed to protecting the interests of Pennsylvanians and holding anyone who tricks, scams, or defrauds them accountable.”

Cain’s charges were first announced in May of 2018 at a press conference in Pittsburgh.

His scam was targeted at seniors across the United States but he also had co-conspirators here in Allegheny County.

They included a man named Donavan Wallace and a woman named Audrey Huff, both of which identified Cain as the ringleader of the scam when they were arrested.

Cain was sentenced in federal court on August 24, 2020, and he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on December 16, 2019.

Cain’s conviction will likely result in his deportation at the end of his incarceration.