KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins and First National Bank are teaming up to give $100,000 to the Ammon Rec Center in the Hill District.

The gift will be used to create a “Rec2Tech” computer lab and maker space that they say will help reduce the digital divide for students and families.

“A big part of our mission is to be champions of the youth in our community, both on and off the ice,” said David Morehouse, president, and CEO of the Penguins. “We are proud to join with F.N.B. Corporation, the City of Pittsburgh, and the Hill District community in advancing this critical project that will transform an underutilized space, creating an innovation center that will help lead children to a bright future.”

Once up and running, the goal of the lab is to create STEM learning opportunities for students that will help them prepare for furthering their education and eventually their careers.

“In the midst of this pandemic, we know it has had a disproportionately negative impact on communities of color. As our children head back to school we must ensure we are doing everything possible to provide them with the online and computer resources necessary to engage and compete academically,” City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle said. “Putting Rec2Tech in Ammon will ensure many within the Hill District will not be crippled by the digital divide, but instead be online and active learners during this unprecedented time.”

Due to restrictions currently in place due to the pandemic, the lab is not expected to open until mid-2021.