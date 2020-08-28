By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 835 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday and 20 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 131,991 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between, August 21 and August 27, is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Thursday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,655.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

At this time, 1,488,835 have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Health Department reports 20,937 COVID-19 cases among residents in nursing and personal care homes and 4,458 cases among employees in those facilities, bringing the total to 25,395 at those facilities. According to state data, 5,175 residents have died from COVID-19.

Among healthcare workers, there are 9,526 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

