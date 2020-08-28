BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — State troopers in Belle Vernon are searching a missing girl, Shanya Mae Hewitt.

Hewitt is 5’6 tall, weighs 100 pounds and is described as having braces, brown eyes and long braids with red/black hair. She was last seen wearing a neon green shirt with the word “2019” printed on it and black pants.

Troopers say Hewitt was last seen going into the woods in Hunters Ridge around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Hewitt is new to the area and does not have any friends and is not enrolled in any school; she just moved with her mother last week. Hewitt also does not have a cellphone or social media.

You can contact state troopers at (724) 929-6262 if you have any information about her whereabouts.