By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car became stuck in rising waters on the city’s North Side this afternoon as torrential downpours drenched the area.
Luke Matous, of Bellevue, tried to drive his way through pooling water under an overpass on Eckert Street on the North Side, but his little Honda Civic couldn’t make it.
“I was driving down the street, looked like it was good, and I misjudged the depth of the water,” Matous said. “The car stalled out and the water started coming in the doors. Thankfully, Pittsburgh Police shut the road down so nobody else got stuck.”
Matous was able to get out of his car unharmed.
However, the water disabled the engine of Matous’s car. When the water receded a bit, he was able to push the car off the roadway.
Police are cautioning people against driving through pooling water during severe weather.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.