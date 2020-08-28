Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today they have traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox.
Trade: We have traded Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, the Pirates will receive an additional capacity in the 2019-2020 International Signing Bonus Pool.
— Pirates (@Pirates) August 28, 2020
In return, the Pirates will be able to spend $243,300 in the 2020 International Signing Period as part of its 2019-2020 International Signing Bonus Pool, according to Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington.
The Pirates are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at 8:10 p.m.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.