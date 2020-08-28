CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh Pirates, White Sox

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today they have traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox.

In return, the Pirates will be able to spend $243,300 in the 2020 International Signing Period as part of its 2019-2020 International Signing Bonus Pool, according to Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington.

The Pirates are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at 8:10 p.m.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments