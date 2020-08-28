PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Strong to severe storms are firing up once again today for areas north. Those are moving east at about 35 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m. for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Flash Flood Warning including Bethel Park PA, West Mifflin PA, McKeesport PA until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/z7SADCrCRH — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 28, 2020

A Flood Advisory is also in effect until 3:45 p.m. for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

There’s a new Flood Advisory for parts of Beaver, Butler, Allegheny an Westmoreland Counties until 3:45 PM. Minor flooding expected. Be safe! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dgZapRSY7X — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) August 28, 2020

It’ll be another severe weather day with mostly all of us under a “slight risk” (2 out of 5) where damaging winds and hail are the biggest threat.

Highs today will be in the mid-80s and it’s still humid.

Remnants of Laura move in tonight and continue through early Saturday, possibly bringing another inch of rainfall. There may even be some thunder with the rain but there’s no severe weather threat for Saturday. Higher totals of rainfall will stay mainly south of I-70.

Rain moves out Saturday afternoon and comfortable dry air arrives for Sunday and Monday with highs near 80!

