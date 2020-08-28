Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a water shortage in parts of Allegheny County.
Allegheny County says there is a water shortage in McKeesport, White Oak and Versailles. Officials say residents may have a low water pressure or no water.
“Utility working to address,” the county said on Twitter.
McKeesport/White Oak/Versailles: Water shortage with outage, low water pressure and no water in some parts of all three areas. Utility working to address.
