By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a water shortage in parts of Allegheny County.

Allegheny County says there is a water shortage in McKeesport, White Oak and Versailles. Officials say residents may have a low water pressure or no water.

“Utility working to address,” the county said on Twitter.

