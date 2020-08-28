PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Concerns are being raised about a regional soccer tournament this weekend in the area.

More than 100 teams will play in Plum and Murrysville for the Plum Kick-Off Classic, which begins Friday night.

Teams from western Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio will fill fields, along with parents, coaches and officials. Organizers say the games will be safe.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is hopeful that they can follow the county’s new limit of 100 people at outdoor gatherings, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

“They’ve got fields that are spread out, and they continue to keep the right distancing,” Fitzgerald said.

Tournament organizers said each team has about 10 players, and each player is limited to one spectator. The games will also be spread out, and the Allegheny County Health Department will be keeping an eye on everything.

“The county health department will get reports. … We do get reports, and they go out and investigate,” Fitzgerald said.

Players are required to sign a waiver so the league isn’t liable if they become infected. Games are scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. if the weather cooperates.