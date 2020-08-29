Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 4th Annual Jubilee Parade has been postponed by severe weather, according to organizers.
However, this is not stopping the event from taking place this year. Instead, the program will be held at the St. Benedict the Moor Church on Crawford Street.
The program is expected to include a memorial service and a voting rights forum. Speakers will discuss topics ranging from the NBA Strike to Tamir Rice.
Several political figures are scheduled to make an appearance at the event as well:
- Congressman Conor Lamb
- State Representative Ed Gainey
- Deputy Attorney General Jessel Costa
- County Executive Fitzgerald
- Mayor Bill Peduto
- Mayor Nikole Nesby
- Mayor Jones
- City Council President Kail-Smith
