The parade is set to begin Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Demonstrators will pack the streets for the 4th annual Jubilee Parade on Saturday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Freedom Corner.

Organizers say the parade commemorates the 150th anniversary of the original parade and the passage of the 15th amendment.

A Black voting right forum will take place at the end of the parade.

You’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan on attending.

Organizations expected to partake in the parade include:

  • Stop the Violence Pittsburgh
  • The Black Political Empowerment Project
  • The Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP
  • BlaQK OPS
  • Take Action Mon Valley
  • U.S. Buffalo Soldiers Bike Division
  • OnePA
  • Pittsburgh Branch of National Council of Negro Women
  • Vote PA
  • West End P.O.W.E.R.
  • Alliance for Police Accountability
  • Casa San Jose
  • League of Women Voters
  • New Afrikan Independence Party and others.
