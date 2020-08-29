Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Demonstrators will pack the streets for the 4th annual Jubilee Parade on Saturday.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Freedom Corner.
Organizers say the parade commemorates the 150th anniversary of the original parade and the passage of the 15th amendment.
A Black voting right forum will take place at the end of the parade.
You’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan on attending.
Organizations expected to partake in the parade include:
- Stop the Violence Pittsburgh
- The Black Political Empowerment Project
- The Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP
- BlaQK OPS
- Take Action Mon Valley
- U.S. Buffalo Soldiers Bike Division
- OnePA
- Pittsburgh Branch of National Council of Negro Women
- Vote PA
- West End P.O.W.E.R.
- Alliance for Police Accountability
- Casa San Jose
- League of Women Voters
- New Afrikan Independence Party and others.
