By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 83 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,512 test results, and five additional deaths.
Of the 83 cases reported Saturday, 76 are confirmed and seven are probable.
New cases range in age from 1 to 94 years with a median age of 29 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from August 18 through August 28.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 963 patients. There have been 10,211 total COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic started, according to the health department’s data.
The death toll stands at 330. The five newly reported deaths happened between August 15 and August 26, the Health Department says. The victims are of one person in their 70s, three people in their 80s, and one person in their 90s. All of the deaths are associated with a long-term care facility.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.