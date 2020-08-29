CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
An excavator was used to help rescue the horse.
HARMONY (KDKA) — Firefighters rescued a horse that fell into a ravine on Friday morning.

The horse had fallen about 20 feet into a ravine in Harmony and was lying on its side in a stream.

The horse was too tired to get itself out of the ravine, so firefighters lifted it with an excavator and slipped a sled underneath it.

They then used a rope system to pull the horse out.

Firefighters also had to dam off the stream and use a pump to divert water around the horse.

Once the horse was back into a field. it stood up on its own and appeared to be okay.

