By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police troopers are searching for missing runaway, 15-year-old Karlee George of Indiana.
She was last seen on Thursday when she failed to return home after going to Mack Park on South 6th Street in White Township around 5:15 p.m.
Her last known whereabouts were at the White Township Walmart, wearing a maroon-colored hoodie and was with two unknown juvenile females.
She is described as 5’0″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She has dental braces and a pierced left nostril. She also is believed to be carrying an orange drawstring backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A at 724-357-1960.
