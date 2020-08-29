CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
State Police are searching for 15-year-old Karlee George in Indiana, Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police troopers are searching for missing runaway, 15-year-old Karlee George of Indiana.

Photo Credit: Pa. State Police

She was last seen on Thursday when she failed to return home after going to Mack Park on South 6th Street in White Township around 5:15 p.m.

Her last known whereabouts were at the White Township Walmart, wearing a maroon-colored hoodie and was with two unknown juvenile females.

She is described as 5’0″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She has dental braces and a pierced left nostril. She also is believed to be carrying an orange drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A at 724-357-1960.

