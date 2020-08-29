Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District is moving to virtual learning as planned after being alerted that a high school student has a presumed positive case of COVID-19.
In a letter to families, the district said they were alerted on Saturday afternoon.
The Allegheny County Health Department will be performing contact tracing and anyone that was in contact with the student without a mask or for longer than 15 minutes will be contacted.
It was also announced that a third-grade teacher in the district tested positive, as well.
Students were in the school building at 25% capacity this past week between Tuesday and Friday.
