CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A high school student has a presumed positive case of COVID-19.
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, North Hills High School, North Hills School District, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District is moving to virtual learning as planned after being alerted that a high school student has a presumed positive case of COVID-19.

In a letter to families, the district said they were alerted on Saturday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Health Department will be performing contact tracing and anyone that was in contact with the student without a mask or for longer than 15 minutes will be contacted.

It was also announced that a third-grade teacher in the district tested positive, as well.

Students were in the school building at 25% capacity this past week between Tuesday and Friday.

Comments