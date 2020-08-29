By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Friday that it is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh and Saint Joesph’s University to provide first responder education and training.

The program will include topics of substance abuse, naloxone and stigma related to the opioid epidemic.

“We are excited to partner with Saint Joseph’s University and the University of Pittsburgh to provide vital education and training to those responding to the opioid epidemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The opioid epidemic continues to impact many Pennsylvanians across the state. This is why it is so important that we continue to provide the proper resources to those responding to this epidemic so we can keep our residents safe and create a healthy Pennsylvania for all.”

According to the state health department, the University of Pittsburgh will receive $2.8 million from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services’ (SAMHSA) First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

The training will be free for first responders, which includes law enforcement, EMS workers, firefighters as well as judges, attorneys and correctional officers among other groups. The training is intended to reach first responders across the state of Pennsylvania.

There will also be an Advisory Council to plan training sessions, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Any agency interested in this training can email ra-dhfr@pa.gov for more information.