By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 843 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday and 16 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 132,834 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between, August 22 and August 28, is 158,746 with 4,366 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 24,857 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Friday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,671.

At this time, 1,504,108 people have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Health Department reports 20,979 COVID-19 cases among residents in nursing and personal care homes and 4,478 cases among employees in those facilities, bringing the total to 25,457 at those facilities. According to state data, 5,186 residents have died from COVID-19.

Among healthcare workers, there are 9,565 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

