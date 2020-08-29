Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you’re traveling home to Pennsylvania from Hawaii, Illinois or South Dakota, the state recommends you quarantine for two weeks.
The three states were added to a travel advisory list, which details states with high documented cases of COVID-19. There are now 19 states on that list, which was created by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania travelers are asked to self-isolate for 14 consecutive days upon their return from any of the states on that list.
For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.
