The states were just added to the list on Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you’re traveling home to Pennsylvania from Hawaii, Illinois or South Dakota, the state recommends you quarantine for two weeks.

The three states were added to a travel advisory list, which details states with high documented cases of COVID-19. There are now 19 states on that list, which was created by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Pennsylvania travelers are asked to self-isolate for 14 consecutive days upon their return from any of the states on that list.

For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

