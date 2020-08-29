CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
The money comes from the CARES Act, helping airports recover from the pandemic.
Filed Under:Altoona, Altoona-Blair County Airport, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Blair County, CARES Act, Congressman John Joyce, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Federal Aviation Administration and the Airport Improvement Program have awarded two grants to local airports, totaling $6.5 million.

The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will get $5,159,843 and the Altoona-Blair County Airport will get $1,411,352.

Funding for these grants comes from the CARES Act in order to assist airports with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our local airports offer important services to the people of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. As the aviation industry faces unprecedented challenges, these FAA Airport Improvement Program grants will provide much-needed support to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and the Altoona-Blair County Airport,” said PA-13 Congressman John Joyce.

In total, both airports will get $6,571,195.

