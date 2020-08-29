By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced on Friday that the Department of Parks and Recreation had distributed nearly 150,000 meals to children and seniors in need since the start of the pandemic.

Along with various partners, the Citiparks provided 98,951 meals to children and 48,126 meals to seniors, bringing the total to 147,077 meals.

“Our Citiparks employees are on the front lines just like so many City workers helping Pittsburghers in need. I’m very proud of them and thankful to all the partners who have pitched in to help the past five months,” Mayor Peduto said.

However, some changes will be implemented in the food distribution program for children with schools restarting this fall. The Summer Food Service Program ended on Friday, and Citiparks will be providing meals via the Child and Adult Care Food Program. While the distribution of meals for seniors will not change, Citiparks will now serve meals for children on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with meals for Tuesday and Thursday included with Mondays’ and Wednesdays’ meals. Dinners for Saturdays cannot be provided to children along with Fridays’ meals under state law, since it is not an instructional day.

Parents can pick up meals on children’s behalf but must sign for their child. Additionally, any child picking up for other children must sign a form as well. Dinner and a snack are included in the food distributions.

No free meals will be given out on Labor Day due to its holiday status.

See where you can pick up a free meal from Citiparks or its partners below: