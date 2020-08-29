PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain continues this morning and into the afternoon.
We are dealing with remnants of Laura and a cold front that will merge.
Most of the moisture from Laura stays to our south, so the afternoon rain will mostly be from the front.
We are under a ‘marginal risk’ (1 out of 5) for severe weather where gusty winds and small hail are possible.
Most of the higher rain totals will stay to our south as the area of low pressure quickly moves out by Saturday afternoon.
High temperatures will stay near normal in the low 80’s but humidity sticks around until tonight and tomorrow.
Sunday looks beautiful with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and plenty of sunshine along with comfortable dew points.
Monday will be cooler, but we also see the chance for showers returning late in the day and sticking around through much of the week.
