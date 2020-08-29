By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Butler County after a recent water main break.

The 12-inch water main break affected Pennsylvanian American Water’s services and led to a loss of positive water pressure. The company says without positive water pressure, water could become contaminated. As a result, the advisory has been issued as a precaution to customers.

Affected residents can also pick up bottled water at the Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Another distribution site will be set up at Pennsylvania American Water’s Butler Water Treatment Plant from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The plant is located at 203 Oneida Valley Road in Butler.

The company reminded customers that all water they use should either be boiled first or come from a bottle. People with compromised immune systems, infants and the elderly could be more at risk if they consume potentially contaminated water, the company says.

A map of the impacted areas can be found here. You can call Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service line at 800-565-7292 with any questions.