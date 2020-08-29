SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – The weekly “Civil Saturday” protests continued in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Today, it was a sit-in in Squirrel Hill.
A few hundred gathered at the intersection of Forbes and Murray Avenue.
These events are usually marches, but today was a sit-in.
Starting around 3:00, the group spent time chanting and listening to speeches from people detailing the racism they have experienced in their own communities.
“Black Lives Matter isn’t a trend and you shouldn’t be performative while you’re standing for us,” said Treasure of Black, Young, And Educated. “You should actually mean it and do the work because every day of our lives we have to live with being Black and going through the situations that we go through.”
“I think it’s really necessary for everyone to keep coming out and keep protesting because the things that we’re protesting haven’t been solved,” said Jaylnn Johnson, one of the protesters.
Police blocked the surrounding streets for the protest and there were no incidents.
The sit-in wrapped up around 5:30 p.m.
This marked the 14th “Civil Saturday” event.
