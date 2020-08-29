By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — A third grade teacher at North Hills School District has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the administration.

The district says it learned of the new positive case Saturday morning. The teacher works at Highcliff Elementary School. The district says the teacher was in the school building Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26. The teacher did not report to the building either Thursday or Friday after starting to exhibit symptoms of the virus on Wednesday evening.

The teacher was tested for the virus on Thursday, Aug. 25 and received a positive result on Saturday. The teacher’s identity is not known at this time. The school administration says she notified the district immediately, who then reached out to the Allegheny County Health Department. The teacher will quarantine for 10 days beginning today.

The principal at Highcliff Elementary School will notify any students who attended the teacher’s classes this week or anyone who had close contact with her, according to the school district.

Students attended class in-person Tuesday through Friday at 25% capacity. Students are expected to begin learning remotely on Monday. This period of remote learning was previously planned and is not in response to the new COVID-19 case.