The search for the man has reportedly been called off. He has not been caught.
Filed Under:Fugitive, Local News, Seward, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A fugitive is currently on the loose in Westmoreland County.

Seward Police were transporting the man to prison when he escaped police custody Saturday afternoon. The fugitive is described as being a white man, wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts. He is still in handcuffs.

Westmoreland County dispatch tells KDKA that the search was called off around 2:30 p.m., but that the fugitive is still at large.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

