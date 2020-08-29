Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A fugitive is currently on the loose in Westmoreland County.
Seward Police were transporting the man to prison when he escaped police custody Saturday afternoon. The fugitive is described as being a white man, wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts. He is still in handcuffs.
Westmoreland County dispatch tells KDKA that the search was called off around 2:30 p.m., but that the fugitive is still at large.
