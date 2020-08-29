By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – The need remains great.
Thousands remain without jobs or are back working but just part-time.
On Saturday, local lawmakers and non-profit groups gathered for a food distribution event in Wilkinsburg.
Organizers say they want to make sure everyone has what they need to survive amid the pandemic.
“People right now are hurting, they’re not receiving their unemployment benefits like they should,” said State Rep. Ed Gainey. “Some of them have not received their benefits since June. We’re still working with them. Me and Senator Costa’s office are constantly working with them to assure they get their benefits, but the system wasn’t prepared for this level of pandemic.”
Representative Gainey says that he and other lawmakers are continuing their push for more unemployment aid.
You must log in to post a comment.