By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – A student-led initiative through West Virginia University’s LGBTQ+ Center will promote anti-racist and gender-inclusive practices on campus.

It will provide a series of training that include the history of racism, systemic discrimination, the complexities of identity-based on race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and certain language to know how to intervene in bias, harassment, and discrimination.

“We are excited to launch this new safe zone training program to help bring about mutual understanding and respect in our classrooms, around campus and in our local communities,” said Ellen Rodrigues, Interim Director, WVU LGBTQ+ Center. “We hope faculty and instructors will invite our amazing team of student leaders into their lecture halls to lead one-hour conversations about anti-racist and gender-inclusive practices. The peer-to-peer education not only helps raise awareness of the intersection of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity, but it offers our students an opportunity to hone their leadership and communications skills while building a stronger sense of belonging and community on WVU’s campuses.”

According to Rodrigues, funding is being provided by the West Virginia High Education Policy Commission.

More information on the training can be found on WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center’s website.