By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 99 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,255 test results, and no additional deaths.
Of the 99 cases reported Sunday, 96 are confirmed and three are probable.
New cases range in age from 2 to 102 years with a median age of 42 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from August 5 through August 29. The August 5 test is a “transfer from another jurisdiction.” All other tests have been conducted since August 24 in Allegheny County.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 966 patients. There have been 10,310 total COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic started, according to the health department’s data. The death toll stands at 330.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.