By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Greensburg Diocese is set to say goodbye to Bishop Edward Malesic.
His farewell mass will be live-streamed from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
Malesic is headed to Ohio, where he will become the Bishop of the Cleveland Diocese.
The decision on who will replace him locally here in Western Pa. could take up to a year.
Bishop Malesic will be installed as the new Bishop of the Cleveland Diocese on September 14.
More information on how can you watch the mass and send the Bishop your well wishes can be found online.
