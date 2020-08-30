CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
Citiparks will continue food distribution this week.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After Pittsburgh Public Schools announced they would be delaying the start of the school year until after Labor Day, the city announced they will continue food distribution for children.

On Friday, Citiparks announced the food service would change with classes originally scheduled to begin on Monday, August 31.

Now, with the delay, Citiparks will continue with the distributions used throughout the summer.

Grab and go meal service will take place this week from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at rec centers around the city.

The list of sites can be found below.

  • Ammon
  • Arlington
  • Brooklin
  • Jefferson
  • Magee
  • Paulson
  • Phillips
  • Warrington

 

Citiparks is also contacting partner distribution sites along with the eight distribution sites already listed.

