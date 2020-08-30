By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) — Deer Lakes School District will start its school year on Monday, August 31.

The district originally was scheduled to start August 26 but that date changed after the district finalized its health and safety plan on August 13. Students in the district will pick one of three options for learning.

Students can follow a hybrid learning model, which will have in-person instruction two days out of the week and “distance learning” the other three days. Another option for students is called Distance Learning at Deer Lakes and allows students to learn remotely all five days of the school week and participate in lessons through livestreams and prerecorded materials. The district also has another completely online program, Lancer Academy Online Learning, where students can learn online at their own pace.

On Friday, the district announced that Grab-&-Go meals would be offered to students from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays at Deer Lakes High School. Students or parents will need to provide the school PIN number of the student and the learning track the student is taking that semester.

“It is imperative to note that the new program is different than the temporary program the school district offered over the spring and summer, which was free to everyone regardless of their financial status,” the district said on its website.

