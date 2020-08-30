By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — If you were having issues accessing Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation websites Sunday morning, you were not alone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported that their websites were not operational at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, meaning that Pennsylvanians could not file for benefits or biweekly claims or take any action regarding unemployment claims. This affected Unemployment Compensation (UC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

As of 12:10 p.m. Sunday, these systems are now operational, but users may still experience some issues in navigating the websites quickly. A global internet outage has been impacting speed and connectivity for many users and is expected to “take a while to resolve fully,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Our systems have been restored. You may experience intermittent slowness/connectivity issues. There is a large internet outage reportedly affecting multiple internet service providers globally. Due to the global nature of this Internet issue, it will take a while to resolve fully pic.twitter.com/RlpgMd3GCq — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) August 30, 2020

