By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — River rescue crews pulled a man’s body out of the Monongahela River Sunday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Police say a kayaker called 911 around 12:00 p.m. Sunday after spotting the body near the Homestead High Level Bridge. River Rescue, Pittsburgh EMS and Pittsburgh all responded to the report. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and is to be examined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
The man’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this time. Police are actively investigating the incident.
