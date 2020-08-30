CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Landslides, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is spending around 12 times as much on repairing landslides than it did when Mayor Peduto took office, according to Peduto’s Chief of Staff.

Chief of Staff Daniel Gillman tweeted two pictures of a landslide repair on Sunday on William Street and Arlington Avenue. He also said that record rainfall in 2018 and 2019 had increased the frequency of necessary landslide repairs.

Comments