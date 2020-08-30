By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is spending around 12 times as much on repairing landslides than it did when Mayor Peduto took office, according to Peduto’s Chief of Staff.
Pittsburgh DOMI Crews have completed another landslide repair. This one on William Street/Arlington Ave. With record rainfall in 2018 and 2019, the City is spending about 12x on landslide repairs now then when Mayor @billpeduto took office pic.twitter.com/WljIs1rUtC
— Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) August 30, 2020
Chief of Staff Daniel Gillman tweeted two pictures of a landslide repair on Sunday on William Street and Arlington Avenue. He also said that record rainfall in 2018 and 2019 had increased the frequency of necessary landslide repairs.
You must log in to post a comment.