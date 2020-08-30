By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Sunday that they have signed wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins and have released cornerback Alexander Myres.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed Thompkins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but did not keep him for the regular season. The DC Defenders drafted Thompkins in 2020 in the fourth round of the 2020 XFL Draft. Thompkins is a Penn State alum.
“Thompkins played in 52 games over his four-year career at Penn State (2014-18),” the Steelers said in a statement. “He caught 83 passes for 1,245 yards and 6 TDs. Thompkins became the 31st Nittany Lion with more than 1,000 career receiving yards. He also returned 66 career punts for 675 yards and 2 TDs. Thompkins’s two punt return TDs ranked tied for fourth in Penn State history. In 2017, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and third-team accolades from the media voters as a return specialist.”
Myres was released to make room for Thompkins on the 80 man roster.
