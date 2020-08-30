Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect seasonable temperatures today!
We will have low humidity along with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in.
We start Monday off dry and comfortable then the chance for showers return for areas south in the afternoon.
More storms are possible through Thursday along with above normal highs in the low 80’s and higher humidity along with it.
