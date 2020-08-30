Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local organizations made sure that healthcare workers in the Pittsburgh area received PPE equipment.
On Friday, several groups gave out N-95 masks and face shields in preparation for a potential fall wave of COVID-19. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says it’s another example of the community coming together during the pandemic.
“You’ve got the Huntington Bank, you’ve got the Allegheny Medical Society, you’ve got Light of Life Mission, you’ve got the Foundation Community donating PPEs, putting out the N-95 masks, which are more protective than the traditional masks we have,” Fitzgerald said on Friday.
The groups say some of the masks will also be given to people who are homeless.
