By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting on Monday, August 31, Pittsburgh Public Schools will be providing grab and go meals for families during the first nine weeks of the school year, even as students learn remotely.
Both breakfast and lunch will be available for parents and students to pick up at 27 locations Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
“While cafeterias are closed for a traditional school setting, our food services staff is ready to provide nutritious meals for the first nine weeks of E-Learning,” said Dr. Anthony Hamlet. “We invite families to visit a nearby Grab and Go site for breakfast and lunch.”
Breakfast and lunch will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and then again from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Parents and students can pick up both meals during any of those windows.
The grab and go sites will be closed for Labor Day on September 7 and Yom Kippur on September 28.
A full list of locations is below.
North:
- Allegheny
- Perry
- Spring Hill
- Morrow Primary
South:
- Arlington/Murray
- Beechwood
- Brookline
- Carmalt
- Carrick
- Concord
- Grandview
- Roosevelt Intermediate
East:
- Arsenal
- Colfax
- Faison
- Greenfield
- Mifflin
- Obama
- Student Ach. Center
- Sunnyside
- Westinghouse
West:
- Chartiers EEC
- Greenway/PCA
- Langley
- Westwood
Central:
- Miller
- Milliones-U-Prep
