A call was made to 911 after a victim showed up on a porch with a gunshot wound.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to a home in Brighton Heights early Monday morning after a shooting victim showed up on someone’s front porch.

A Shotspotter alert sent officers to Davis Avenue just after midnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Around that same time, someone from a home on Massachusetts Avenue called 911.

They reported a man with a gunshot wound fell onto their porch.

Police say the man is 19 years old and was shot in the knee.

Police didn’t find any witnesses and there’s no word on a possible suspect.

