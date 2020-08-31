Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to a home in Brighton Heights early Monday morning after a shooting victim showed up on someone’s front porch.
A Shotspotter alert sent officers to Davis Avenue just after midnight.
Around that same time, someone from a home on Massachusetts Avenue called 911.
They reported a man with a gunshot wound fell onto their porch.
Police say the man is 19 years old and was shot in the knee.
Police didn’t find any witnesses and there’s no word on a possible suspect.
