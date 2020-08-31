By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments not following coronavirus orders were given notices of violation from state police, while seven others got warnings.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 1,249 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday and issued 13 notices of violation and 28 warnings.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times.

Police are also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued seven warnings and two notices of violation between Aug. 28-30 after visiting 348 licensed businesses.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

A statewide order is in effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.